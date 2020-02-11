Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KIDS. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Orthopediatrics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.30. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

