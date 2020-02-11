Integrafin (LON:IHP) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

IHP stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 468.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.40. Integrafin has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 519 ($6.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other Integrafin news, insider Ian Taylor sold 248,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £1,248,762.89 ($1,642,676.78). Also, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,148 and sold 17,248,263 shares valued at $8,097,876,289.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

