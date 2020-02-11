Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of FARN stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a 52 week low of GBX 54.49 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 320.50 ($4.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.12.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

