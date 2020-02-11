Moody’s (MCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s stock opened at $268.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $160.85 and a 1-year high of $269.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

