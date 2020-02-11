AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.