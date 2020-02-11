AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AMN stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
