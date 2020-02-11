ALLETE (ALE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

