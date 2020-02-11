Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WH opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

