Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

