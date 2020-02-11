Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.