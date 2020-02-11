Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AR opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12.
In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.
