Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.