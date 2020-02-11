QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 416.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,451 shares of company stock worth $3,093,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Earnings History for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

