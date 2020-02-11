Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) vs. Astea International (NASDAQ:ATEA) Head to Head Comparison

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -61.10% -293.83% -38.02% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

This table compares Nutanix and Astea International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.24 billion 5.46 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -11.03 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Astea International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutanix and Astea International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 7 13 0 2.65 Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $40.53, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Astea International.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Astea International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

