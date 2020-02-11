Critical Review: Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) & Invivo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVIV)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and Invivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,546.38% N/A -343.56% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -91.56% -73.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Invivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.41 million 12.83 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.42 million ($2.25) -0.09

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

