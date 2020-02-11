Analyzing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Yext (NASDAQ:YEXT)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.40 billion 11.63 $598.70 million $4.11 41.35 Yext $228.28 million 7.92 -$74.84 million ($0.76) -20.72

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Verisk Analytics and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 5 5 0 2.36 Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $157.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Yext has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 18.23% 33.57% 11.54% Yext -37.85% -56.29% -25.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Yext on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

