Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Head-To-Head Review

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 9.73% 1.91% 0.85% CorePoint Lodging -29.01% -7.28% -3.75%

This table compares Global Net Lease and CorePoint Lodging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $282.21 million 6.71 $10.90 million $2.14 9.89 CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million 0.64 -$262.00 million $2.06 4.68

Global Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Net Lease and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75 CorePoint Lodging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $22.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. CorePoint Lodging pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Global Net Lease pays out 99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorePoint Lodging pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

