Financial Analysis: Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 60.35% 58.66% 23.89% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97%

This table compares Innoviva and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $261.02 million 5.68 $157.29 million $1.43 10.24 Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 24.41 -$31.58 million ($1.34) -9.37

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Innoviva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Innoviva and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 0 0 0 0 N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, meaning that its share price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviva beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

