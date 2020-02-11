Comparing Northeast Bancorp (NBN) and The Competition

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Northeast Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

63.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 15.58% 12.98% 1.61% Northeast Bancorp Competitors 21.91% 10.55% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million $13.88 million 9.25 Northeast Bancorp Competitors $1.70 billion $257.56 million 12.53

Northeast Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp. Northeast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northeast Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bancorp Competitors 3576 8785 6031 370 2.17

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 213.20%. Given Northeast Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

