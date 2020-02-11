Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Financial Comparison

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.20) -1.18 Anglo American $27.61 billion 1.33 $3.55 billion $1.28 10.24

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wealth Minerals and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 2 5 3 1 2.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

