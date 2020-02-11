Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.