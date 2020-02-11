West Fraser Timber (WFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

WFT stock opened at C$56.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.28. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$43.93 and a one year high of C$77.07.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFT. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.20.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.