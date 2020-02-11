Sierra Wireless (SW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$10.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$556,755.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

