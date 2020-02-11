Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.