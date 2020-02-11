SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

