Godaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Godaddy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,992 shares of company stock worth $612,226. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

