Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WCN opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.