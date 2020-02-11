Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WCN opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $100.61.
In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
