Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

