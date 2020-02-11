Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

