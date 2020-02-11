Athene (ATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

