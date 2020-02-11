$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce $10.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $64.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $65.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.50 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANW stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

