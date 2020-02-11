Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.92 Million

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post $213.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $213.93 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $177.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $779.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

