Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners restated a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

