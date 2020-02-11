Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

