AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC opened at $93.60 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

