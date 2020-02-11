AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.51.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.