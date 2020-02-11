Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

XPL opened at $0.27 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.