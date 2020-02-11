The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
The a2 Milk Company
