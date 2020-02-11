LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Raised to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LGF-A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGF-A opened at $10.72 on Friday.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

