AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

AME stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.