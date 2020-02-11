ValuEngine Lowers CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of CGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. CGG has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

