Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aurora Cannabis Given New $3.75 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald
Aurora Cannabis Given New $3.75 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald
Aurora Cannabis Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity
Aurora Cannabis Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity
AmerisourceBergen Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
AmerisourceBergen Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
AbbVie Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler
AbbVie Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Solitario Zinc Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Solitario Zinc Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
The a2 Milk Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group
The a2 Milk Downgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report