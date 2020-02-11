Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

