ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.91. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

