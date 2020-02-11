Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNKL opened at $5.05 on Friday. Bionik Laboratories has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 346.19%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

