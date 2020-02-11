COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

COVTY opened at $20.68 on Friday. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

