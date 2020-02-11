First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 3.45.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

