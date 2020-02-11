Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
About Africa Oil
