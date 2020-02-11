Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

