DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

