Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Albireo Pharma Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.