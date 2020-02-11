Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

