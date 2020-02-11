Ball Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

NYSE:BLL opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Ball has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $27,335,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ball by 205.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

