Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $36.82 on Monday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

